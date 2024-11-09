This Week in Texas: 2024 Election Reaction

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses the results up and down the ballot from the 2024 elections and more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, it's a third straight win for Donald Trump in Texas, which is part of his popular vote and electoral victory.

It was a victory that made the former President and President-Elect once again. It also helped propel strong showings for other Texas Republicans, namely Ted Cruz, who easily won a third term in the US Senate.

ABC13 discusses the results up and down the ballot, talks about the youth vote, and sits down with new state representative Lauren Ashley Simmons.

Plus, we break down the failed HISD bond measures that would have raised $4.4 billion.

It's a look back and forward in This Week in Texas.

