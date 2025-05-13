Crews working to fix massive water main break flooding streets in Cypress, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A water main break in northwest Harris County is making a big mess and could impact your commute on Tuesday.

SkyEye was above Grant Road near Spring Cypress Drive, where crews could be seen working to repair the break.

Precinct 4 deputies said the high water is impacting the intersection at Grant Road and Cypress Falls Drive, which also affects Longwood Bend.

Officers said they are assisting with traffic until this is resolved.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.