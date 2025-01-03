ABC13 tracks down Houston ties to the New Orleans terror attack perpetrator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Where Shamsud-Dim Jabbar worked and where he lived, could these places give us any insight into Jabbar and the reason he carried out a New Year's Day massacre? ABC13 canvassed the Houston area, tracking down places where Jabbar may have been.

The first place ABC13 visited Thursday was an office building Jabbar may have once worked at as a realtor.

Reality licensing documents link Jabbar to an office building on Richmond Ave near Hillcroft St, where he allegedly ran a business, Blue Meadow Properties.

The current tenants in that space were shocked when we told them why we were stopping by, and they said they had no idea that Jabbar was linked to the space.

Eyewitness News also visited a building on Sweetwater Boulevard in Sugar Land. Now occupied by a kidney treatment business, it used to be split into two suites.

An address hyperlinked in a now-deleted video uploaded by Jabbar to YouTube says his business used to be run out of that now-non-existent suit. No one was available to talk to ABC13 at the address.

Finally, ABC13 stopped by a Cypress Station apartment complex. Jabbar's name is linked to the address, and he may have lived there several years ago.

All the tenants we talked to had recently moved in, but one woman who shares a wall with Jabbar's potentially old unit says she can't believe this terror attack is possibly connected to the place she calls home.

"Yeah, just on the other side (of the wall), just how crazy that is, how small the world actually is, because I didn't think he even came from over here. That's crazy," resident Siera Longoria said.

While no one ABC13 talked to today personally knew Jabbar or could shed light on who he is or his motives, they were beyond surprised when we told them why we were there. They all reflected on how normal paces could one day be scrutinized under the lens of a terror attack.

