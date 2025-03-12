Waller Co. contractor arrested at the rodeo for alleged property theft, financial abuse of elderly

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Waller County authorities arrested a Houston-area contractor at the rodeo on Sunday on charges relating to property theft and elder abuse.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Carlos Correa was wanted for more than $500,000 in default judgments.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the arrest on social media, saying his construction company faces lawsuits and default judgments exceeding half a million dollars.

One client, a 92-year-old woman, reportedly lost $30,000.

Records show Correa faces three theft of property charges and one charge of financial abuse of the elderly.

