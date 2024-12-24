UH contractor accused of driving golf cart drunk, slamming into wall, severely injuring coworker

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A contractor for the University of Houston is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly drove a golf cart drunk and severely injured a coworker.

Phillip West is charged with both DWI and intoxicated assault for the incident on Dec. 20. Court records indicate this is West's third DWI case. He was previously charged in Illinois and Tennessee on two other DWI cases, and spent time on probation, per court documents.

Prosecutors allege West, the athletic general manager for Chartwells Higher Education, drove a golf cart into the side of the Roy Cullen building on campus. In the process, they allege that a coworker who was riding in the cart was thrown out, and severely injured.

"It's alleged they crashed the golf cart at the UH campus to a wall, the complainant was ejected, sustained a head injury, complainant is currently in the ICU at the hospital, and has suffered a traumatic brain injury and suffered a brain bleed," stated a prosecutor during West's initial probable cause court appearance.

Both West and the victim work for Chartwells, a national company that runs dining services at hundreds of universities, including UH. In a statement, the company said:

"Chartwells does not tolerate any behavior that threatens the safety of the campus community. Once we were made aware of the incident, we took immediate action, and the individual is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. We take this situation very seriously and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement."

West has already posted bond.

ABC13 went to West's listed address, and nobody answered the door.

Eyewitness News reached out to the victim's family. They confirmed she is still in the hospital but declined to comment.

The University of Houston also released a statement.

"The University of Houston is aware of the incident and is working closely with our dining services vendor to ensure it is addressed appropriately. The safety of our campus community is our top priority. We expect all vendors and contractors working on our campus to conduct themselves in a professional and lawful manner, and we will not tolerate any activity that threatens the safety of our campus community."

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.