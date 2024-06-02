5-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in west Houston apartment complex pool, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-year-old girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning in an apartment complex in west Houston, according to Houston police.

HPD units responded to the scene on 2828 Rogerdale near Westheimer on Saturday night.

Police say that the child's family was having a pool party and lost track of the five-year-old.

Officers say the family found the child in the pool and pulled her out.

The child was transported to hospital, according to police.

Details are limited in what led to the five-year-old drowning.