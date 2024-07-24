Hulu's newest docu-series takes a look at 10 years that changed fashion forever with Anna Wintour and more

'In Vogue: The 90s' docuseries: A look at one of the most influential decades in fashion history

Anna Wintour in "In Vogue: The 90s"

Anna Wintour in "In Vogue: The 90s"

Anna Wintour in "In Vogue: The 90s"

Anna Wintour in "In Vogue: The 90s"

LOS ANGELES -- The '90s are making a comeback, and with that comes "In Vogue: The 90s," a Hulu Original series documenting "the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour."

Through the series, viewers will get to peek behind the curtain of fashion's biggest moments, filled with an A-list cast of influential names across fashion, film and politics.

Naomi Campbell in "In Vogue: The 90s" Hulu

Guests will include Amber Valletta, Andrew Bolton, Baz Luhrmann, Camilla Nickerson, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Catherine Martin, Claire Danes, Claudia Schiffer, Donna Karan, Elizabeth Hurley, Grace Coddington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hamish Bowles, Hillary Clinton, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, June Ambrose, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham, among other prominent figures

The six-part series will analyze how 10 years changed fashion forever, with closer looks at Hollywood, grunge, The Met Gala, the globalization of American fashion and hip hop.

"In Vogue: The 90s" will premiere in two batches. The first, VOL. I (Episodes 1-3), premieres Friday, September 13. VOL. II (Episodes 4-6) premieres Friday, September 20 exclusively on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

