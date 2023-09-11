The Galveston County Health District is warning residents of a rare bacteria found in warm, coastal waters after a man died from eating raw oysters.

Galveston County man dies from rare infection after eating raw oysters, health officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County officials are warning people about raw or undercooked shellfish after a man died from a rare infection.

According to the Galveston County Health District, the 30-to-40-year-old man had eaten raw oysters and had underlying health conditions.

Officials said his death was due to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in warm, coastal waters that can infect individuals through raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. People can also become infected through an open wound.

Infections are up this year due to unusually warm ocean temperatures. However, the department noted infections are rare and usually occur in people with underlying health conditions, such as liver disease, immunosuppression, or diabetes.

RELATED: Bacteria found in raw shellfish linked to two deaths in Connecticut

Symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis, and blistering lesions.

Those who are immune suppressed, have liver disease, and/or diabetes are asked to refrain from consuming raw shellfish and recreating in coastal waters.

If you experience any of the mentioned symptoms after consuming undercooked shellfish such as oysters and clams or after recreating in coastal areas, officials say to consult with your doctor.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.