Vaccines on the way to fend off respiratory illness season as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise this summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID Data Tracker, the number of people testing positive, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths are all increasing.

Experts say we see an uptick in COVID during the summer because people are inside more due to the heat.

They added spread happens indoors, leading to more mutations and waning immunity.

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist and data scientist with the CDC, joined Eyewitness News and said now is the time for individuals and communities to begin planning for the next respiratory illness season.

Updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available at provider's offices and pharmacies across the country soon.

They protect against severe disease and death, and experts say you can get both shots at the same time.

Jetelina said this is a safe and effective way to fend off the viruses, especially as kids prepare to head back to school.

"It also helps protect a little bit against infection, which would help with us parents and disruptions and us not having our kids miss school and us not missing work. These vaccines can really be a great tool going into the fall season when lots of respiratory diseases are circulating around," she said.

Good and credible information about vaccines can be found online, but Jetelina also encourages you to talk with your personal care provider about these vaccines once they become available.

