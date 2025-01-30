US women's soccer team ready to make their mark in Houston

The U.S. Women's national soccer team will face Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Feb. 20.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Olympic gold medal-winning coach Emma Hayes is ready to lead the U.S. women's soccer team into a Feb. 20 match against Colombia at Shell Energy Stadium. But work will have to wait.

Hayes and her 6-year-old son have big plans to visit Space Center Houston.

"I'm going to NASA the day I get there," she said with a big smile. "Harry and I cannot wait."

Local fans have an opportunity to see the next generation of American soccer stars. We expect to see a pool of players, including stars like Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Sophia Smith, who all emerged in the run to gold in Paris.

Swanson led the U.S. to their first Olympic gold medal since 2012 with four goals.

On Wednesday, Hayes marveled at her young players and their ability to excel against the best players in the world.

"It always struck me... how emotionally intelligent and how developed and self-aware they were," she said.

The match against Colombia kicks off an important stretch for Hayes and the national team. She only had two and a half months to build the gold medal-winning roster.

Now, she can take some time to build something really special.

One of her players told her, "There was so much rushed learning" leading up to the 2024 Olympics.

Hayes also emphasized the need to allow young players the opportunity to test themselves in the three matches that make up the SheBelieves Cup.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.