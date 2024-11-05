US Senate race: Colin Allred, Ted Cruz make last-minute push to voters

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the top races under the spotlight this Election Day is for the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to defeat his Democratic challenger, Congressman Colin Allred, and is seeking a third six-year term.

This has been a historic race, with the two making their last-minute push to voters.

Cruz held his final event in Cypress Monday night, and Allred had events this past weekend in Dallas.

Allred, who would be Texas' first Black senator, hopes to capitalize on the state's demographic shift and has made reproductive rights a key part of his campaign.

"We're going to protect Medicare and social security. We're going to secure the border. We're going to fix our broken immigration system. There's so much we can do, Texas, but we gotta get this guy out of the way," Allred said. "We don't have to have a senator who thinks he knows better than our doctors while he's going off to Cancun. They've lost their minds. You don't mess with Texas women."

Cruz, on the other hand, has said his challenger is "out of touch" while talking about conservative values.

"We want more jobs. We want higher wages. We want better opportunities. And how do you get jobs? You get it through low taxes. You get it through lower and predictable regulations, and you get it through keeping the federal government off the back of small businesses," Cruz said. "Every race should be decided based on records, and I've spent 12 years fighting every day for jobs, for freedom, and for security."

This has also been one of the year's most expensive races. Both candidates have raised more than $160 million combined.

Cruz will be in Houston Tuesday night to watch the results, while Allred will be in Dallas.

If Allred wins, it would be something a Democrat hasn't done in three decades: winning a statewide office.

