Constable's assistant chief shot at on US 290, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office assistant chief wasn't injured when carjacking suspects shot at him on a freeway during the evening rush, authorities said.

The details on Thursday afternoon came from Precinct 5's preliminary information about police activity on inbound U.S. 290 at Huffmeister Road.

According to the constable's office, the assistant chief witnessed two suspects breaking into cars.

The suspects took off, and the assistant chief followed them, Precinct 5 said. The suspects then shot at him, authorities added.

The bullets didn't hit the assistant chief. The suspects also took off.

In an update at 8 p.m., Precinct 5 said a woman believed to be part of the shooting was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the police activity set off a Gridlock Alert on the U.S. 290 inbound main and frontage road lanes. The three frontage lanes were shutdown amid an investigation.

