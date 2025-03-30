Houston dominates in Elite 8 victory over Tennessee to set up duel against Duke in Final 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team keeps on "stayin' alive" in their March Madness journey.

In Sunday's Elite Eight showdown, the No. 1 Cougars beat the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers 69-50 in commanding fashion in the NCAA midwest regional final to secure a spot in the Final Four!

At the end of the first half, Houston led 34-15 over the Volunteers. It was also UH's defense that held Tennessee to 1-15 FG from three-point land. Not to mention, it was the lowest first-half scoring total by a two-seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

UH guard L.J. Cryer finished the game with 17 points, 4 assists, and 7 rebounds, while guard Emanuel Sharp finished with 16 points with his sharp shooting from beyond the arc with 14 points in the second half to help the Coogs secure the victory.

The Cougars are now back in the Final Four since 2021. It will be the seventh Final Four in UH program history.

Houston will be back in action against freshman star Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5 at 7:49 p.m.