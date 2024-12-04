UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot dead in NYC, photo released of masked gunman

The shooting appears to be a "brazen, targeted attack," police said.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the search for the masked gunman responsible for the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the search for the masked gunman responsible for the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the search for the masked gunman responsible for the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the search for the masked gunman responsible for the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

NEW YORK -- Brian Thompson, the CEO of major insurance group UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death at point blank range in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning before he was set to attend an investor conference, according to police sources.

The masked gunman, who remains on the loose, appeared to be lying in wait and shot Thompson several times from behind, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

Eyewitness News obtained these photos of the suspect that matches the police description.

The shooting, which was reported around 6:40 a.m., appeared to be a "brazen, targeted attack," Tisch said.

Thompson, 50, was in New York City for the UnitedHealthcare investors conference, which was scheduled to start at 8 a.m., and his schedule was widely known, police sources said.

The CEO of United Healthcare was shot and killed by a masked man near a Midtown Manhattan hotel early Wednesday, according to police sources.

The conference was being held at the Hilton outside of which he was shot, but he was not staying there, sources said. The hotel is by the intersection of West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The shooter appears to have known which door Thompson was going to enter, with the CEO shot several times at point blank range in the doorway on West 54 Street, police sources said.

"People passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended targeted," Tisch said.

The masked gunman, who remains on the loose, appeared to be lying in wait and shot Thompson several times from behind, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot and then on an e-bike, and he was last seen in Central Park on Center Drive, Tisch said.

"We are just so sad right now," Elena Reveiz, the sister of Thompson's wife, told ABC News by phone.

Reveiz said she was especially worried about Thompson's two children and called the CEO a good father.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the world, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson."

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the company said. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

Thompson lived in Minnesota, where the company is based.

"This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

The gunman, who was wearing a ski mask, is described as a skinny man wearing all black who stands at about 6-foot-1, police said.

Police are canvasing for surveillance video, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Mark Crudele and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.