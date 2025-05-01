56-year-old Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting woman in The Woodlands area

Montgomery County officials believe there may be more victims who experienced inappropriate sexual contact with Janaka Manatunga.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A rideshare driver is accused of sexually assaulting one of his passengers in Montgomery County earlier this week, and detectives believe there could be more victims.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Janaka Manatunga, from Conroe, has been charged and booked into the county jail.

On April 28, Manatunga was allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a woman near Market Street in The Woodlands.

Detectives said the ongoing investigation raised concerns that there may be additional victims who experienced inappropriate sexual contact while using Manatunga's rideshare services.

ABC13 reached out to Uber for comment and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

"The driver's behavior is completely unacceptable and has no place on our platform. We take reports of this nature very seriously, and we banned the driver's access to the platform as soon as we were made aware. Our dedicated team is standing by to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation."

Officials are asking anyone who may have experienced similar sexual contact with Manatunga to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division at 936-760-5876 and refer to case #25A125275.

