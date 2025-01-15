Paetow HS teacher accused of stealing $5K in dance team's booster money

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The money was supposed to go toward a high school dance team, but a teacher is accused of stealing it, pocketing more than $5,000.

Tyshonda Okere has now been criminally charged.

A district spokesperson told ABC13 that Okere, who is listed on Paetow High School's website as the English Department Chair, is no longer working at the school following both police and internal investigations.

But the spokesperson didn't answer when asked if the alleged theft could mean programs Okere was in charge of could be canceled or otherwise impacted.

Police say the school's Spirit Booster Club Board signed off on giving Okere more than $5,000 in a personal check.

She was supposed to use that money to pay off outstanding bills incurred by the Silver Strutters dance team, but police say Okere instead deposited money into her account and into one they believe her husband opened.

"It's for the kids. They use that money for things like traveling and uniforms and things like that. For someone just to use it for other personal things, it's not good. We donate for different booster clubs," parent Elizabeth Perez said.

According to court documents, Okere told police she was "trying to help everyone out" when taking the money from the booster club.

