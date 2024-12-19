TxDOT buys back SH-288 toll road, and drivers want to know when toll prices will drop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the State of Texas has taken over the operation of the 288 Expressway, will those tolls ever drop?

Drivers have been talking about the pricey drive on the SH-288 Toll Lanes for years. They are sometimes around $15 a trip! While the state promises to reduce those tolls eventually, drivers haven't seen a huge drop right away.

On SH-288, leaving Brazoria County and heading into the heart of Houston will cost you time or money. Drivers like Kyennea Robbins tell us about the decisions they have to make every day.

"Do I need to wake up earlier? Sometimes, waking up earlier doesn't make a difference. So you kind of have to see if $13.99 is what you (have) to pay. If not, (see) if your boss will be okay with you showing up late," driver Abilene Williams said.

For Williams, it's an expensive round trip.

"Sometimes, I take 288 home. To get on I-610, there are times when I've seen it at like $10 or $7. I mean, sometimes reasonably like $3 or $4, but it just depends on the time of day and the time that I need to get home quicker," Williams explained. "A round trip would cost me $20 in one day. It's crazy."

Earlier this year, the Texas Transportation Commission, essentially TxDOT, exercised its right to purchase the toll lanes from the private operator, Blueridge Transportation Group. The state called the deal a "big win" and "extraordinary" for Texans, saying "the state is acquiring a $4 billion asset for $1.7 billion."

State Representative Briscoe Cain believes tolls are taxes, and he inquired about it when the state first began to execute the buyback.

"It's not a good deal, because, of course, the way they're going to be financing is with debt. And so that true cost, of course, with the payment of interest, is going to continue to skyrocket," Cain said.

According to TxDOT, the tolls could end one day. ABC13 asked about a timeline for re-evaluating current toll prices, and the state responded, "As soon as possible." It also added, "TxDOT could consider removing tolls once the planned $1.7 billion of debt has been paid off by toll revenues."

The state also said the money would be paid off 10 years faster than it would have been in its concession agreement with BTG, but in that same statement, acknowledged that there are interest and fees associated with borrowing all that money for the buyback. They said all future decisions on tolling policies will be made under the authority of the Texas Transportation Commission.

