TSU to host 'Truth & Country,' community conversation on Black country, rodeo, and agriculture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Native American and Black-owned country record label is joining forces with Texas Southern University for a community discussion about Black country.

Ahsaki and Dennis Chachere, the leaders and co-founders of LaChachere Music Group, joined Eyewitness News Tuesday morning to provide a preview of the event.

Ahsaki said it is crucial to reclaim the narrative surrounding Black country, especially following Beyoncé's impactful entrance into the industry.

The panel discussion, "Truth & Country," will be held on Wednesday on the Texas Southern campus and will feature musical artist Coco Jones.

Dennis said the conversation will go beyond music to include rodeo and agriculture.

The inaugural "Truth & Country" panel will be held on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TSU's Sawyer Auditorium.

The portion featuring Jones is for TSU students only, and a school ID is required.

