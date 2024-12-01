TSA expects record-breaking crowds at airports across the country on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday travel season is cruising at full speed after Thanksgiving.

Millions of Americans are hitting the roads on Sunday -- one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

Flight Aware's Misery Map shows the problems facing travelers who are flying. On Sunday morning, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Detroit were seeing the most delays.

Winter weather is a major reason for travel disruptions across the country. Four million people are under winter weather advisories in five northern states. In western New York, the region could receive another two feet of snow on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ABC13 reporter Nick Natario talked to the director of the Houston Airport Systems, who said things are running smoothly at both airports.

He added that if you're traveling to the northeast, you may see some disruptions due to snow.

The TSA expects 2.2 million people to travel through both Houston airports after Thanksgiving. The majority of those people are expected to fly on Sunday.

Triple A says about 5.8 million people across the country are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Nick spoke to passengers at Hobby Airport about what travel has been like so far.

"I think it's pretty good, honestly. For as many people in this city, I think we're looking pretty good," traveler Karen Sherbondy said.

"Like, it's a bit much. It's like hustle and bustle. We're making it through. I just want to get through the TSA," Tasha Bell said.

"I'd say you can definitely tell there's like a feeling of like kind of happiness, kind of remorse. People are leaving family and going back home for the most part," Igor Lopez said.

There is good news if you're traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport. IAH just reopened a lane on North Terminal Road.

The Houston Airport Systems director said that compared to last Thanksgiving, travel time into the airport has decreased by 90%.

The majority of those traveling home, though, are by vehicle. Nearly 72 million people are expected to drive.

If you're one of them, the cost to fill up isn't nearly as much as it was in the past. Government data shows if you have a 15-gallon vehicle, the cost to fill up across Texas is about $40.

Last year, it would've cost you $42. Three years ago, it was $47.

Traffic data company Inrix says the best time to travel home on Sunday is before 1 p.m. The agency says between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when traffic will be the heaviest.

In the Houston area, Inrix says the worst commute home will be on the I-45 Gulf Freeway Monday night at 5:45 p.m.

It's estimated it will take an hour and 18 minutes to travel from Galveston to Houston, which is 30% longer than usual.

