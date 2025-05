Tree falls on house during storms in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday morning's thunderstorms caused a tree to fall on a home in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the tree fell at a home in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood.

Constable Mark Hermann shared pictures of the incident on social media around 5 a.m., saying there was significant damage to the roof.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

