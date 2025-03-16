Mom charged with child endangerment after toddler hit, killed by boyfriend in crash, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after an 18-month-old toddler was hit and killed in a driveway in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Cook Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the little girl's name was Cora.

The toddler's mom has been identified as Morgan Ottiger, 31, who was arrested and charged with child endangerment. Ottiger's boyfriend, Cameron Link, 41, has been arrested on open felony warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.

"The child was out and about unsupervised. And you ask how this could happen. It should have never happened, and I can't explain how it did happen. We have people who are just not taking care of their child like they should," McConnell with HCSO said.

According to investigators, Cora was in a car outside a trailer home with her mom, who dozed off. Authorities say Cora allegedly wandered out of the vehicle and onto the lot and was hit by the mom's boyfriend as he was pulling into the driveway.

Investigators said the couple allegedly did not immediately call 911 after the child was hit.

The mother is facing a charge of child endangerment. Both are in custody and waiting to see a judge.

Their bonds have not been set.