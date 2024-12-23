Why more research needed to expose potential hazards of plastic food containers

Growing concerns over possible microplastics in those takeout food containers and questions about their safety.

Growing concerns over possible microplastics in those takeout food containers and questions about their safety.

Growing concerns over possible microplastics in those takeout food containers and questions about their safety.

Growing concerns over possible microplastics in those takeout food containers and questions about their safety.

Safety concerns have loomed over microplastics, be it from your cutting board while prepping food to cook at home or items such as water bottles and takeout food containers.

Aside from the obvious environmental threats of single-use plastics, experts have also posited the potential health risks associated with consumption from plastic vessels.

Wendy Petta has been vocal about ridding her home completely of single-use plastics, with one such video posted to TikTok amassing nearly half a million views.

"I just decided I was going to slowly start purchasing glass food storage containers, and in the meantime I started using canning jars," she told ABC News of the impetus for making the switch.

Dr. Stephanie Widmer, an emergency medicine physician and toxicologist explained that there are indeed risks associated with some people's relationship and uses for plastic.

"The idea that single-use plastics are dangerous comes from simply not using it as directed," she said. "It is intended to be a single use product."

Researchers have found that certain chemicals can potentially leach into your food when single-use containers -- the kinds used for takeout -- are re-heated in a microwave and long-term use could increase possible exposure to microplastics.

Studies suggest that washing some types of thicker, sturdier plastics in the dishwasher on the hot cycle can also be hazardous.

"There is some evidence that it's possible that black containers may leach out more chemicals than other containers," Dr. Widmer said. "They may be more dangerous than other containers, but notice that I'm saying they may be. We don't know for sure. More research needs to be done."

In California, lawmakers are attempting to crack down on the pervasiveness of single-use plastic packaging, with a new law that would require producers to sell 25% less of it in the state and making sure it is recyclable or compostable by 2032.

Europe has taken it a step further with the European Union enacting legislation outright banning certain single-use plastics when alternatives are available.

Dr. Widmer said that because "there is not concrete evidence that it impacts our health in a negative way -- the reality is that this growing body of evidence is just that -- It's still growing. We're still learning."

The plastics industry association told ABC News, "Our industry prioritizes human health, which is why we are committed to ensuring that plastic is the most suitable and responsible choice for every application in which it is used."