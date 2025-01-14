Houston hip-hop icons headline MLK weekend concert raising money for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's hip-hop legends are putting together an exclusive: The One Time for the City concert.

It's billed as a powerful musical celebration marking the start of MLK Day weekend. Produced by Je'Caryous Johnson and Angela Miles, it will also raise scholarship money for local students.

According to Lemon Lime Light Media, the highly anticipated event will feature legendary Houston artists, including Scarface, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Mike Jones, Devin The Dude, Lil Keke, Lil Troy, Z-Ro, DJ Michael 5000 Watts, and more, coming together to deliver a night of unforgettable performances.

The concert will take place at the NRG Arena on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. This is a once-in-a-lifetime performance to experience the heart of Houston's music scene live.

Lil' Flip joined Eyewitness News and said he would debut a new song with Z-Ro during the show.

Some of the money raised by this concert will fund scholarships, and Flip said that was a big reason why he wanted to be involved.

The I'm Ready Foundation's mission is to entertain, teach, and enlighten through storytelling and music. It brings to its work a social conscience and historical awareness.

Concert tickets are still available online.

