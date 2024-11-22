Mother says Thorton Middle School didn't do enough for son who died during basketball practice

A devastated family in Katy is demanding answers after their teenage son collapsed and died during basketball practice at school.

A devastated family in Katy is demanding answers after their teenage son collapsed and died during basketball practice at school.

A devastated family in Katy is demanding answers after their teenage son collapsed and died during basketball practice at school.

A devastated family in Katy is demanding answers after their teenage son collapsed and died during basketball practice at school.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A devastated family in Katy is demanding answers after their teenage son collapsed and died during basketball practice at school.

A week ago, 13-year-old Xavier Thompson was captured on video dancing in his living room, celebrating making the Thorton Middle School basketball team. A day later, during basketball practice, his mother says Xavier suffered an asthma attack.

"I had to get a call from a student in panic asking me what to do over and over and over again," Xavier's mom, Brittany Thompson, said. "It saddens me that nobody called 911 when they saw my baby had trouble breathing.

Thompson says the school did not call 911 immediately but instead called her and her husband. She says her husband begged the coaches on the phone to call 911.

The family also pointed out that a fire station was located immediately next door to the school.

By the time Xavier's dad got there, he was not breathing. The family says he performed CPR on his own son to no avail.

"I don't understand," George Powell, the attorney just retained by the Thompson family, said. "Without medical personnel being there, calling the parents isn't going to help anybody who is suffering a traumatic injury or some sort of respiratory failure."

Powell says his office will investigate the situation, but it's too early to tell exactly what went wrong. An autopsy was conducted, but they are still waiting for the cause of death.

Thompson says Xavier had asthma all his life, but his condition was well managed. The family says it registered an asthma action plan with CY Fair ISD, and her son had two inhalers at school.

"They have physicals, we have medical insurance on file, and they have all of these emergency contacts," Thompson said. "What's the point if children have to call it and say, 'What do we do?'"

Thorton Middle School did send a letter home to parents expressing sadness about Xavier's death and offering counselors for students. ABC13 reached out to Cy Fair ISD administrators for a comment.

"I just want my son back. I would give my life for his in a heartbeat. I would go and breathe for him if I could."

Xavier is scheduled to be laid to rest on Friday.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.