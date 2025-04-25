Houston will be home to Fleet Week for the 1st time ever

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time ever, Houston will be home to Fleet Week.

At least 1,000 sailors and marines will come to Texas in November to explore and interact with the public.

They will dock here in Houston and welcome the public on their ships.

This is the first time they're in Texas in their 250 years of service to this nation.

Fleet Week will go on from Nov. 9 through Nov. 16.

"This is a historic moment for our city as we join in commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Fleet Week will bring active-duty ships to our port, offering Houstonians the rare opportunity to tour vessels, meet servicemembers, and experience military demonstrations up close. We're expecting air shows, public events, educational programs, and a celebration of service that will inspire residents of all ages. Houston is proud to honor the men and women who serve our country - and we can't wait to welcome them to the Bayou City," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said on social media.