Houston therapist accused of pulling gun on patient who was extra-marital girlfriend, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges were filed against a Houston-based therapist accused of assaulting a client with whom he was romantically involved, according to charging documents.

Thaddeus Tolbert faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary stemming from an April 29, 2024, incident, documents said.

According to records, Tolbert and Jhyah Scales met after she and her son began seeing him for his services in October 2023 and February 2024.

Scales said Tolbert would often go in for a hug after sessions and text her, "Good morning."

In March 2024, Tolbert and Scales began to see each other romantically.

In April 2024, Scales tried to end the relationship after learning Tolbert was married and had children. Documents said on that day in his office, located on the Southwest Freeway, Tolbert pulled a gun on her before pinning her against a wall and "screaming for her not to leave him."

"He was sitting on his couch, and I was sitting on his desk, and we were talking, and I just said, 'Hey, I don't want to continue this,' and he snapped," Scales said.

Scales said it was when someone knocked on the door that Tolbert let her go before she left the building.

Later that afternoon, when Scales arrived home from picking up her child from school, documents said Tolbert was waiting for her in the driveway of her apartment complex and parked behind her.

According to Scales, she entered through her back door, and Tolbert entered through the front. She reportedly begged him to leave before he lunged at her and choked her.

Documents said Scales told officials that Tolbert "kissed her" while choking her and said he "would die before he would let her walk away."

"He pulled out his gun, like, to put to my head and pushed it down, and he, like, hit it back up, so it hit me when it came back up. And I was just, like, 'Please just leave,' and he said, 'I am going to kill you. I am going to kill us both,'" Scales said.

A scuffle continued inside the woman's apartment over her cellphones when Tolbert reportedly pulled out his gun, waved it, and made threats to "kill them both," documents said. The woman then tried to disarm Tolbert before he hit her in the face with the gun. Documents said Tolbert "stared over her" before eventually leaving the apartment.

Scales sustained several bruises and a black eye, documents said.

"I was really caught off guard. I didn't think someone like this could be capable, because he is a mental health professional, because he's a therapist, and because he is active in the community," Scales said.

"I feel as embarrassed as I am. I have to do something because I could've died in there with my child," Scales said.

Scales feels like Tolbert intended to manipulate her all along.

"I just got out of a very toxic and traumatic relationship, which I had to express to him as my therapist, the reason why I was in therapy. And I feel like he used everything I just told him, (what) I went through, (was used) against me," Scales said through tears.

In reflection, Scales said she is trading in the word victim for survivor.

"After the initial guilt and after blaming myself, I want to hold him accountable," she said.

According to Tolbert's counseling website, Discerning Minds Consulting, he has been a therapist for the last eight years.

Tolbert's defense attorney said his client insists he is innocent, and they look forward to presenting their case in court.

