Theft suspect injured, accused of evading from police officers at the Galleria Mall, HPD says

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 12:57AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A theft suspect is hospitalized after being accused of fleeing from police in the Galleria Mall on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, HPD says officers were alerted about a theft.

Officers attempted to detain the man, but he fled on foot, police said. Officials said the suspect injured himself after jumping from the mall's second floor into the ice rink area to evade from police.

The suspect was transported with injuries by the Houston Fire Department, according to HPD.

Officials said that the charges against the suspect are pending.

