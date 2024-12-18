Theater Under the Stars brings wintry, magical fun to the stage with Disney's Frozen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Disney's Frozen, created by the Theater Under the Stars, is getting rave reviews.

It's very likely the only magical, wintery treat we'll see in Houston this holiday season. Actress Cailen Fu, who plays Ana, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the production.

People fell in love with this story when the Disney movie came out in 2013.

TUTS largely stuck to the script, but their production also emphasizes the culture in which the story was created.

Fu said she was attracted to Ana's character, because it gives her an opportunity to portray a strong woman on stage in a story largely about women.

TUTS was one of five regional theaters in the world that Disney hand-selected to produce this show.

Tickets are still available. Frozen is now showing at The Hobby Center through Dec. 29.

