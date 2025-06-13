Woman accused of threatening and shooting at ex-husband before running from police

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman appeared before a judge Thursday morning after Seabrook police say a domestic dispute escalated into a dangerous confrontation, gunfire and a high-speed chase.

According to investigators, it began just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when Gena Weeks, 53, showed up at her ex-husband's home on Lake Mija Court with a gun and a list of demands.

Court records allege Weeks forced her way inside after attempts at rekindling their relationship. At gunpoint, she allegedly made her ex-husband call his current girlfriend with a plan to have drinks together before killing him, the girlfriend, and then herself.

A porch camera recorded a portion of the confrontation, capturing the man pleading, "We have babies, please no," court records show.

He managed to distract Weeks long enough to retrieve his own firearm. A magistrate described what happened next in court:

"You supposedly start shooting at him. He shoots at you. He says you shot at him at least five times," he said.

Police say Weeks fled the scene in a black Cadillac, speeding through the neighborhood at up to 90 miles per hour. Officers called for backup.

"Can you contact other districts? See if they can meet us and intercept this vehicle," one officer radioed.

Weeks crashed about a mile and a half away. Officers reported she smelled of alcohol and had open containers inside the vehicle. She had also been shot in the abdomen during the exchange of gunfire.

After being treated at the hospital, Weeks was booked into jail. She now faces multiple felony charges including evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping.

Court records show she and the victim finalized their divorce six years ago. She also has a prior misdemeanor DWI on her record.

