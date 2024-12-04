13 Investigates: 100 Texas teachers under review in 'ridiculous' cheating scandal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of local teachers are now having their certifications reviewed by the state after being accused of paying someone to take a teacher certification test for them.

13 Investigates has obtained from the Texas Education Agency a list of 102 of the approximately 200 teachers the Harris County District Attorney's office said were involved in the teacher certification scandal.

The new information shows just how widespread the scheme was across Texas. Thirty-eight teachers who previously worked in the Houston area were suspected of paying someone to take a certification test, 49 from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, five in East Texas, and even one in Central Texas.

"It's really disheartening," said Jacob Kirksey, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Texas Tech University. "As an educator, you would not want your own students to cheat, and so I think it's a bit ironic that we have teachers who are willing to pay someone else to sit and take a test, particularly when that test is intended to measure some really important things that you should be able to know and do in your classroom."

In October, the Harris County District Attorney accused Vincent Grayson, a basketball coach at Houston ISD, of being "the kingpin" of an operation that allowed about 200 teachers across Texas to cheat on their certification exam.

Prosecutors said the teachers would pay someone to take the certification exam for them while two other people involved in the scheme worked as proctors for those administering the exam.

The Texas Education Agency, which oversees teacher certification, told 13 Investigates it just finished reaching out to impacted districts on Tuesday to inform them about educators who are under investigation for allegedly paying someone else to take their certification exam.

"Through this outreach, TEA was able to learn from some districts that the educators being placed under investigation were no longer employed with that particular district," according to the statement. "As new information surfaces, districts will be notified accordingly. These outreach efforts are critical for district leadership so that they can keep their communities apprised."

The TEA said it's important to note that the district associated with each teacher it is investigating isn't necessarily where the teacher works now. Instead, it is where the teacher worked during the 2022-23 or 2023-24 school year.

The state agency also said it expects the list of impacted teachers to grow beyond the 102 that was released on Wednesday.

Based on that previous work history, 15 teachers involved in the scandal work at Houston ISD, including Grayson, who allegedly led the operation.

In a statement, HISD said all of the individuals involved in the scandal "have been relieved of their duties and reassigned pending the outcome of the state's investigation."

"HISD has a rigorous approach to recruiting, hiring, training, and supporting educators so that all our students get the education they deserve. It is a shame that a small handful of individuals, out of HISD's more than ten thousand dedicated teachers, allegedly tried to cheat the system and Houston's students," the district said in a statement.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD told 13 Investigates that all four teachers are still employed by the district.

Five teachers worked at Alvin ISD, and four each at Fort Bend ISD and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD.

"The TEA notified CFISD on Tuesday, December 3, that the teachers' certifications were being investigated. We have no further information or details at this time," the district said in a statement.

Galena Park ISD had one teacher on the list who worked at the district.

The district said it takes integrity "very seriously."

"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethics among our staff," the district said. "We cannot disclose specific details about the employment status of the employee in question due to privacy considerations surrounding personnel matters. Please know that Galena Park ISD will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation during this ongoing legal matter. Galena Park ISD remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all our students. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all our educators meet the necessary qualifications and uphold the ethical standards expected of them."

Conroe ISD said a teacher involved in the alleged fraud worked for the district during the 2023-24 school year but resigned prior to this school year.

Pearland ISD also told us a teacher involved in the fraud previously worked for the district but is no longer employed.

Kirksey teacher certification is important because it ensures teachers have the tools needed to implement the most effective instructional practices.

"This is so ridiculous," he said. "As a parent, I would be concerned because those exams are meant to assess whether my child's teacher is prepared to be in front of a classroom."

