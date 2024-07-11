Spring neighbors in early stages of recovery after Beryl battered Timber Lane subdivision

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in Spring are still in the early stages of recovery after Beryl battered their neighborhood.

Mike Hall still has a pine tree jutting from his roof in the Timber Lane subdivision.

He said that as the hurricane-force winds bore down on his home, he went into his backyard to try to fit a tarp over one of his cars and saw the pine tree fall.

"That's when I went, 'Oh, no,'" Hall said.

Hall said he chopped up part of the tree but had to leave the rest lodged in his kitchen and bathroom ceilings.

"I don't want to do no more than the insurance company will let you do, so waiting for the insurance agent to get here, and they're saying maybe two-week wait, and so I guess it may have to stay like that for a couple of weeks," he said.

Just a few streets over, another tree sliced through a house and crashed on top of a woman who was sitting in her living room.

She told Eyewitness News over the phone that one of her legs and her face were scratched up and thanked God for sparing her life.

But there's no saving her house.

"It's going to be quite a bit of work. They're going to have to completely remove the tree, rebuild the house, renovate. Kind of start over," next-door neighbor Dawn Haisler said.

The debris is piling up in front of homes throughout the neighborhood, but homeowners will have to wait until Monday for it to be picked up. The Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office said that's the earliest they'll be able to send crews out.

