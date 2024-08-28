Man on Texas most wanted immigrant list arrested in Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Houston have captured one of Texas' most wanted undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of 20-year-old Jose Miguel Zelaya-Ponce, who had been wanted since July for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

He was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Immigrants List last week.

Texas DPS said Ponce, who's from Honduras but has ties to Harris County and Houston, was arrested last Friday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Harris County fugitive added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

In April 2021, Ponce was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and charged with alien removal.

He was given an order of recognizance and released but was issued a final order of removal in June.

Officials had previously offered a cash reward of up to $3,000 but said it would not be paid in this arrest.