309 cases reported in Texas measles outbreak, state health department says

The Houston Health Department says the infant's illness is not related to two measles cases reported in the city in January or the measles outbreak in West Texas.

The Houston Health Department says the infant's illness is not related to two measles cases reported in the city in January or the measles outbreak in West Texas.

The Houston Health Department says the infant's illness is not related to two measles cases reported in the city in January or the measles outbreak in West Texas.

The Houston Health Department says the infant's illness is not related to two measles cases reported in the city in January or the measles outbreak in West Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Measles cases continue to spike in Texas, with a total of 14 counties reporting cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 30 more people have tested positive since their last update on Tuesday, making the new total 309.

The video above is from a previous report: Houston health officials confirm 3rd measles case; Unvaccinated infant's illness linked to travel

The state gives updates on the outbreak on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Most of the cases are in West Texas, centered around Gaines County, which currently reports 211 cases.

READ MORE: Measles cases reach nearly 300 total in Texas and New Mexico. Here's what you should know

The state health department said 40 of the cases have been hospitalized, four more than the last update on Tuesday. Two of the cases are vaccinated, and the remainder are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status, officials have said.

One unvaccinated, school-aged child who lived in the West Texas outbreak area and had no underlying conditions died.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. An infected person can spread it to up to nine out of 10 people around them if those people aren't vaccinated. Measles can also linger in the air for up to two hours.

Health officials said that because the disease is highly contagious, additional cases are expected in the outbreak area and surrounding communities.

Authorities urge people to get vaccinated to prevent getting sick, adding that two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

SEE ALSO: 5 key questions about measles answered amid outbreak