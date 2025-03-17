Houston health officials confirm 3rd measles case; Unvaccinated infant's illness linked to travel

The Houston Health Department says the infant's illness is not related to two measles cases reported in the city in January or the measles outbreak in West Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston health officials announced that there is a third confirmed case of measles in our area.

The case involves an unvaccinated infant who was exposed to measles during international travel. The baby is reportedly recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

The January cases were the first two cases reported in our area since 2018.

The state health department reports that the West Texas outbreak has grown to 259 cases. One school-aged child has died and 34 other patients required hospitalization.

Although measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, international travel still poses risks.

"We should absolutely be concerned. We had been following the situation in 2024 and what we're seeing is that this is the highest number of cases in the last 25 years. We see about 60% of those cases being hospitalized and 40% of those cases are children under 5 years of age, which means they're the most vulnerable children that we need to protect," said Fatmia Cegic, the UNICEF immunization specialist for Europe and Central Asia.

The measles outbreak has now spread to 11 Texas counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Recently, the outbreak was linked to a death in New Mexico and cases in Oklahoma, according to reports issued by health departments in each state.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. An infected person can spread it to up to nine out of 10 people around them if those people aren't vaccinated. Measles can also linger in the air for up to two hours.

It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash. Serious complications can occur, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

