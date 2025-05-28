Man charged in shooting that injured woman in Nassau Bay apartment, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured inside her apartment at Nassau Bay.

According to officials, Nassau Bay police responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court on Monday. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound inside her apartment.

On Tuesday, Trey Coleman, 30, was charged with two first-degree felonies -- aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with the intent to commit a felony. Police say Coleman had forced entry into the woman's apartment through a patio door and fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

According to authorities, Coleman was taken into custody by Luling police on Tuesday afternoon. He will be detained at the Caldwell County Jail until he can be transferred back to Harris County Jail, officials said.