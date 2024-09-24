TJJD employee arrested for allegedly misusing $22K in state funds for personal use, department says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee was indicted for allegedly misusing tens of thousands of dollars in state funds, according to officials.

Demetercia Lorrain Stafford, a former administrative assistant, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of theft by a public servant.

On Sept. 6, a Harris County grand jury returned with a true-bill indictment.

The 38-year-old is accused of misusing a total of $22,000 in state funds from September 2021 through July 2022.

The Texas Office of Inspector General said Stafford allegedly bought Amazon gift cards and shopped for personal items, posing the purchases as agency purchase orders.

In addition, Stafford allegedly utilized an agency vehicle fleet credit card to pay for fuel, maintenance, and repairs on her personal car.

An investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General led to Stafford's arrest on Sept. 17, and she was booked into the Waller County Jail.