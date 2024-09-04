State health department quietly blocks transgender Texans from changing sex on birth certificates

Transgender Texans can no longer update the sex listed on their birth certificates, according to a policy change quietly rolled out on Friday.

Texans who have secured a court order to update the sex listed on their birth certificates can no longer do so at this time, a spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services confirmed to The Texas Newsroom.

Birth certificates can be changed for children due to hospital errors or omissions.

The policy change comes as conservative states across the country move to make it more difficult for transgender Americans to update their documents with the sex that matches their gender identity. Five other states already ban changes to birth certificates, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an advocacy organization that tracks anti-LGBTQ policies.

KXAN first reported about the change on Saturday.

The Texas health agency made the change without a public announcement. It went into effect a little more than a week after the Department of Public Safety also blocked changes to the sex listed on driver's licenses unless it is to fix a clerical error.

That decision was made after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised questions about the validity of these court orders.

Chris Van Deusen, the spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services, pointed to these same questions to explain the agency's birth certificate policy change.

"Recent public reports have highlighted concerns about the validity of court orders purporting to amend sex for purposes of state-issued documents. DSHS is seeking assistance from the Office of Attorney General to determine the applicability of these concerns to amendments to vital records," Van Deusen told The Texas Newsroom in a statement.

A Republican, Paxton has vocally opposed expanding rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people both at the federal and state level.

Before Friday, the state health agency's website included information about how to "correct" a child's birth certificate using a "certified copy of a court order," according to an archived version of the webpage. This information has been removed; the site now only includes instructions for changing the sex listed "due to proven incompletion or inaccuracy.

The Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT, posted on social media about the change last weekend.

"Our transness is not determined by a piece of paper and cannot be taken away by hateful policies," the organization wrote on Instagram.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues.