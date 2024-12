Texas Department of Public Safety outage forces driver license offices statewide to shut down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An outage at the Texas Department of Safety caused driver license offices to close statewide on Monday.

Texas DPS employees are assisting affected customers to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible and apologized for the inconvenience the outage caused.

Texas DPS said driver license offices will be closed for the remainder of Monday. DPS offices are already scheduled to be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.