Texas City official arrested, accused of impersonating La Marque city councilman on Facebook

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A member of the Texas City communications and marketing team has been arrested, accused of impersonating a La Marque City council member on Facebook.

Derek Miller was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with online impersonation of La Marque City Council Member Joseph Lowry, a third-degree felony.

Lowry is embroiled in several recent controversies. This week, his colleagues on the City Council discussed potentially censoring him. An attorney representing City Manager J.B. Pritchett issued a cease and desist, accusing Lowry of online harassment and defamation.

Thursday, ABC13 asked Lowry if he felt "the way (he) engages with people ever crosses the line to harassment?" to which he replied, "Not at all. As a journalist, you're allowed to ask questions. As an elected official, you're allowed to ask questions, and I don't mind asking the hard questions."

Lowry claims the attitude has earned him a number of political adversaries, including several in Texas City, which is why he claims he was blocked from the City of Texas City Facebook page.

"I'm a critic, so they blocked me on social media," he said.

Yet, last October, court documents state posts started popping up on that Facebook page from a fake profile purportedly impersonating Lowry.

"They started making positive posts," he explained.

The comments complimented Texas City officials, with whom Lowry has publicly feuded, and contradicted his views on several issues.

Despite Lowry's ties to other Texas City officials, he told ABC13, "I've never met Derek Miller. I've never, to my knowledge, had a conversation with him."

ABC13 visited Miller's last listed address and Texas City City Hall to request interviews with the Mayor and communications team-- all of which were declined or unacknowledged.

Instead, Texas City officials sent ABC13 a statement, writing that they do not comment on personnel matters.

"It sounds like a Netflix movie," Lowry said.

