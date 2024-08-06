Texas Children's Hospital laying off 5% of its staff due to financial challenges, Chronicle reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 learned on Tuesday that one of Houston's largest hospitals is laying off some of its employees.

Our news partners at the Houston Chronicle report that the layoffs are happening at Texas Children's Hospital.

The hospital is said to be letting go of 5% of its staff due to financial challenges.

According to the Chronicle, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Linda Aldred said that Texas Children's has approximately 20,000 employees across 120 locations in Houston, across Texas, and globally, adding that a 5% reduction in that workforce would cut roughly 1,000 jobs.

"This has been so challenging and so difficult for us to get here. We have been really thoughtful about it," Aldred told the Chronicle. "We do not plan to have additional cuts or job eliminations."

Eyewitness News has contacted the hospital system for independent confirmation and is investigating further how this may impact patients.

