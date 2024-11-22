Texans locked in for the stretch run of the season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Monday night win over Dallas, the Texans are looking ahead to the final six games of the regular season.

"I truly feel like as long as we're locked in on the details, taking care of business and playing our style of football, we can play with the best of them," running back Joe Mixon said. "It doesn't matter who you line up against us."

Sunday, the Texans will face a Titans team that has won only two games all season.

The Texans respect their AFC South rivals, especially their stout defensive line. But the players remain focused on themselves and their preparation.

"Everybody wants to get to Sunday," Mixon said. "But what are you doing during the week?"

Will Anderson Jr.'s return to practice has his teammates looking forward to having most of an elite defensive front on the field together.

"Man, it's huge," linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said. "Got a lot of great guys back on the D-line. This will be the first time that we've got Will back and that we're able to be full force."

Anderson will add another weapon to a Texans defense that racked up five sacks and six tackles for lost yardage in the win over the Cowboys. To'oTo'o also took too much time to marvel at Danielle Hunter and his ability to wreck opposing offenses.

Monday night, Hunter had two sacks, three quarterback hits, and three tackles for lost yardage.

"I think God blessed the right guy, man," he said. "You should just see the way he works in practice. How he runs to the ball and works on his craft every single day."

