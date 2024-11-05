Houston Texans search for answers on a struggling offensive line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DeMeco Ryans knew the questions about his struggling offensive line were coming.

"It's an entire offense working together," he said. "It's never just one thing. I know it's easy to point the finger at one thing. It's never just one thing."

Fans have criticized the Texans' offensive line after they gave up eight sacks in a disappointing loss to the Jets.

The 7-1 Detroit Lions are up next, and many view the team as the best in the NFL at this point in the season.

Ryans stuck to that line of thinking when he was asked about the potential for lineup changes on the unit tasked with protecting Stroud.

"Right now, we all have to play better," Ryans said. "Every position, we all have to play better. It's not just one position."

The Texans have work to do across the board to raise their level of play before they face a Lions team off to the franchise's best start since 1956.

Getting leading receiver Nico Collins back in the lineup Sunday would help, but Ryans isn't making any promises.

"We will continue to evaluate Nico throughout the week to see where he is," Ryans said.

The Texans coach offered a similar outlook for Will Anderson Jr. after he was injured in the loss to New York.

