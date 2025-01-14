Texans fans invited to show support for team at NRG Stadium ahead of playoff game vs. Chiefs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attention all Texans fans! Fans are invited to meet up at NRG Stadium on Friday for the team's send-off to Kansas City ahead of the Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

Coming off the team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, the Texans will take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC13.

SEE ALSO: Texans cruise past Chargers in Wild Card Round, move on to Divisional Round after home playoff win

On Friday, Texans fans can start parking at noon at the Green Parking Lot and walk over to the stadium using the Green Lot Pedestrian Bridge. Fans will be able to support the players as they make their way to the team buses, while Texans players, coaches, and staff will depart through the West VIP stadium door on Kirby Avenue.

For more details on the event, you can visit the Texans' website.