Texans cast their ballots for early voting as nation sees fewer voting places

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're less than two weeks away, and as many Americans get ready to cast their ballot, data analyzed by the ABC data team shows there are fewer polling places around the nation.

That data also shows that over the last decade, the United States has lost about 20% of election day polling places. ABC13 broke down the numbers here in Texas when it comes to early voting. Early voting is underway in Texas, and experts on public policy say turnout strongly depends on access to polling places.

"When polling places decline, when you have fewer access to cast a ballot, what it means is less likely that people in an average election are less likely to show up," Kareem Crayton, vice president for the Brennan Center for Justice, said.

Our ABC News data journalism team found that the U.S. has lost 20% of its election day voting places, falling from 116,000 in 2012 to under 89,000 in 2022.

The reasons behind that decline vary from changes in the pandemic to more people voting by mail.

ABC13 looked at early voting locations in Galveston County. According to the clerk's office, there are now 24 places to early vote compared to 31 in 2020.

"We always try to add as much as possible, but our limitations are staffing and location availability. With a growing county like ours, it's harder and harder to find locations. We always strive to have as much money as possible," Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.

Sullivan said voters are turning out in high numbers.

"As of right now, we have close to 20 percent who have voted already on the 4th day of early voting, and so we're seeing big numbers out there," Sullivan said.

That's double compared to early voter turnout in Harris County. According to the secretary of state's office, that number is 10.07%.

Even with fewer options for people to cast their ballot, the county is finding ways to make it work.

"One of the great things is that we have countywide vote centers in Texas. We're one of the first in the state to do that, and it's been a great success. We also have some cities in our county bus service, and there are services that'll pick you up," he said.

Eyewitness News did speak with some voters who feel it's always good to have more places to cast a ballot.

"If you want everybody to vote, and you want everybody to be heard, then I would think you would open more polling spots," Cassandra Asberry said.

We also spoke with county officials in Brazoria who have also had a voter turnout of 19.37% with 10 places to early vote.

