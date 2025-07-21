Teenager killed, two 15-year-olds injured in pool party shooting at NE Harris Co. apartments: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a teenager is dead and two others were hurt after an overnight shooting at an apartment pool party in northeast Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday at The Henry at Liberty Hills Apartments off Liberty River Drive, near Highway 90 and the Beltway.

Major A. McConnell with the HCSO said this all started at a pool party just before midnight, where he says between 25 and 30 teenagers were present with no parental supervision.

The sheriff's office believes everyone involved is a teenager - around 15 to 17 years old, and that there were multiple shooters who fired into the crowd.

A young man, believed to be 15 or 16, was killed. Two other 15-year-olds, a male and female, were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said the girl was flown to the hospital by Life Flight and is critical, and the boy is in serious condition.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the party at the apartments was promoted on social media.

Investigators have only been able to speak with a few people, so deputies are urging anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

