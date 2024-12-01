Teen shot and killed by multiple gunmen during argument in Alief area, HPD says

Investigators believe there could have been three shooters. Three different types of shell casings were found at the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for several shooters accused of opening fire and killing a teenager in Alief.

The deadly shooting happened on Caddo Lake Lane near Bellaire Boulevard and Synott Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Houston police said it appears a vehicle pulled up, the victim approached the vehicle, and there was some kind of fight that escalated to gunfire.

The victim, who police described as a "young man in his late teens," was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects took off after the shooting, according to HPD. One handgun was recovered at the scene, though investigators believe it may have belonged to the victim.

"Right now, we have three different casings on scene, possibly three different people doing shootings," said Sgt. Clint Ponder.

Investigators said they are working to find better surveillance video in hopes they can identify the suspects. In the video they do have, HPD said investigators were not able to identify the make or model of the suspects' vehicle.