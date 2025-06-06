Task Force reports finding cache of catalytic converters, auto shop owner claims they're not stolen

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Gulf Coast Auto Crimes Task Force is investigating a Galveston autobody shop and car lot. Ventura Auto Sales is located at Broadway near 35th Street and is still open for business.

The Galveston County Sheriff told ABC13 the task force, which encompasses Galveston and Brazoria and pulls officers and deputies from multiple agencies, does random inspections at shops across the two counties.

This was one of the random inspections, and while the task force was looking through the business, the sheriff said they found a truck parked towards the back of the car lot, and inside the truck bed and cabin were 90 catalytic converters.

The numbers and their placement were suspicious, according to law enforcement. On top of the odd location, the sheriff said the converters weren't in compliance, which means the company didn't have paperwork showing which cars they had come from or were going to.

In a press release, the sheriff's office called this a significant finding and said they've briefed the Galveston County District Attorney, and they are waiting for warrants to be issued to further address the situation.

While it's not known at this time if the converters are stolen, the task force said they'll return all property to the rightful owners if need be.

ABC13 did speak with the shop owner, who wasn't ready to go on camera, but said the converters are not stolen. He claims he is collecting receipts and documents that will clear up the investigation. He said he's a family operation that's been in business for 20 years, and he plans to keep doing his work for many more.

