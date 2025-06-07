Neighbors shocked after car plunges into SW Houston community pool, HPD says: 'It was just crazy'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in a southwest Houston community told ABC13 they are shocked and shaken up after a vehicle went into a community pool on Friday evening.

"It was just crazy. Little kids in an opening of a pool party of a community is just crazy," a neighbor said.

A video sent to ABC13 shows an SUV submerged underwater when Houston police say a suspected drunk driver drove into a pool at the Woodland Estates mobile home community.

"We just heard like a loud bang so at first we thought it was gunshots, so that's when me and my husband ran across the street and right by the fence of the pool and saw just everybody running. That's when we saw the brick wall was like down and that's when I saw the car in the pool, it just started to sink like really, really fast," said a neighbor.

Houston fire and police responded to the scene.

Neighbors tell ABC13 children and families were inside the water at the time for the first time this summer.

"I was shaking and my kids weren't even in the pool. I could tell you everything, even as a person that was outside was shaking and couldn't even speak to 911. I could tell you how shocking it was, you just never imagine - you see it everywhere else but you just never imagine it's going to happen close to home," a neighbor said.

Neighbors say the pool just opened for the summer and now it's closed due to the crash.

"Probably they're going to be out for like the whole summer so it's really sad and it's crazy. Now, little kids are going to be traumatized to come to this swimming pool," a neighbor said.

People who live there also tell ABC13 they saw police take someone into custody.

According to Houston police at the time, they said no one was seriously injured due to the crash.

