FM-2920 in Spring reopens after crews clear suspicious item

HCSO says the item was left near FM 2920 and Bridgestone Ranch Lane around Friday afternoon. Emergency crews have closed the road in both directions.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- FM-2920 at Bridgestone Ranch Lane in Spring was reopened after crews cleared a suspicious package on the roadway.

According to Lt. Bryan Buccini of Harris County SWAT, Bomb, and Crisis Negotiation Team, the item was found in the median in the 4700 block of FM 2920.

Emergency crews closed the roadway in the west and eastbound lanes. Buccini later said the item contained no hazardous or explosive materials, clearing the way for a reopening.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience. It's very hot outside and our first responders are just excited as you to see the road opened back up!" Buccini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Harris County Hazmat were at the scene.

SkyEye was over the scene, where bomb technicians were seen deploying a robot to approach and remove the item from the road.

Officials did not elaborate on who reported the item or who left it.

