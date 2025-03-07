Officials warn Texans against opening suspicious mail with seeds from China

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are being cautioned to be aware of suspicious packages coming from China.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) said a mystery package containing unidentified seeds and an unsolicited liquid container from China was delivered to Clute, Texas.

"Folks, please take this matter seriously," Commissioner Miller stressed. "Receiving any unsolicited liquid or chemical at your doorstep poses a significant risk to the health of you and your family. We also cannot allow unidentified seeds to enter Texas. If planted, invasive plant species will substantially harm the Texas agriculture industry. The TDA will work diligently to identify these unknown seeds and liquids to protect Texas residents."

The TDA promptly forwarded the package and its contents to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) division for thorough identification and testing.

The TDA will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Back in 2020, a Montgomery County woman said she had received three packages of mystery seeds from China.

If you receive a foreign package containing seeds, do not open it. Keep the contents sealed in their original packaging, and immediately contact the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.

